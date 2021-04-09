Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Avnet worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Avnet by 797.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.12 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

