Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.