AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.