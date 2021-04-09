Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $159.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $645.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $654.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $675.44 million, with estimates ranging from $656.50 million to $698.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $48.13 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

