Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Axos Financial worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

