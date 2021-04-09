AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $149,343.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

