Azuki (AZUKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340,714.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $340,714.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,808,592 coins and its circulating supply is 9,737,518 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

