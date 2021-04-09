Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231,590.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $231,590.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00288166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00774117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,675.62 or 1.00245231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00728819 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,820,188 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,865 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

