B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.