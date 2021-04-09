B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

