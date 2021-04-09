B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 13,925 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.