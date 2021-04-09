B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 20,069 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

