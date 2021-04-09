B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Paylocity by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.