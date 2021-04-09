B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

