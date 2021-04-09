B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 50,353 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

