B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.09 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

URI stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.