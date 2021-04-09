B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.12 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,605 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

