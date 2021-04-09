B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.28 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.