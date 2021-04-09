B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.48 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $420.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

