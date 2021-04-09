B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.61 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $99.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

