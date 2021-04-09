B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.