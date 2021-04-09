B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.55.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.52 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

