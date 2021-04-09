B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,428.52, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

