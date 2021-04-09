B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,046,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $874.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $558.61 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $831.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.06. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

