B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ventas by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

