B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 28,513 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

