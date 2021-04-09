B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.61 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,126 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

