B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $102.75 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

