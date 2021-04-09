B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RBC Bearings by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

