B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 5,314 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,985.48 ($19,578.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 281.40 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,051. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

