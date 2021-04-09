B. Riley Increases Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $80.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

