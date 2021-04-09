B. Riley Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $52.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

