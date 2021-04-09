B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Up 1.8%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 424,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,042,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

