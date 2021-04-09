Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €47.17 ($55.49). 2,593,415 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.43. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

