Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Badger Meter worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

