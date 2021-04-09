BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 394,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,706. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

