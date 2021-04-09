Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Baker Hughes also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $20.11. 11,895,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.