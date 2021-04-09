Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 461,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,603,256 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $20.71.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

