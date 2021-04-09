Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ball by 34.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

