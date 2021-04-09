Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.39 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $83,030.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00315047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,909 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.