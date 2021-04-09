Banano Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $69,299.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00294707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,909 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

