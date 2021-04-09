Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 164,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

