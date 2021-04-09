BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.15. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 343,107 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

