Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Bandwidth worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of BAND opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.07 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,993 shares of company stock worth $2,061,993 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

