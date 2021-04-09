Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.17

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.59. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 44,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.624 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

