Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $48.09 million and $7.96 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

