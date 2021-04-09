Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 13,069 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.70 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 58,873,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127,699. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.75. The company has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

