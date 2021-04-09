Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 13,069 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).
Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.70 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 58,873,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127,699. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.75. The company has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
