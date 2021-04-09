Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.40. 21,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,399. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.