Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.40. 21,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,399. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
