Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,790. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.