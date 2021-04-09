Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Barnes Group worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.